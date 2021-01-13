Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

AVD stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $518.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.10 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $82,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $38,332.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,050.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

