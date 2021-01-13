Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,602 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Knoll were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Knoll by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knoll stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Knoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $798.65 million, a PE ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.91.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

