McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Holdings Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $256,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $45,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,700 shares of company stock worth $812,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

