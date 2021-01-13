Morgan Stanley Purchases 87,212 Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $575,000. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $818.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

