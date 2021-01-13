Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,583,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $1,150,000.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.40, a P/E/G ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $11,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,703 shares of company stock worth $38,517,224. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

