Morgan Stanley Has $1.72 Million Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,285 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 2,826.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,946,000 after purchasing an additional 919,214 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -90.94 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

In related news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $582,384.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 14,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $869,857.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,139 shares in the company, valued at $9,307,864.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,576 shares of company stock worth $3,260,746 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

