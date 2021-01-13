Contrasting Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bilibili and Proofpoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $973.59 million 38.67 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -202.53 Proofpoint $888.19 million 9.06 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -193.75

Proofpoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proofpoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bilibili and Proofpoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 3 6 0 2.67 Proofpoint 0 4 13 1 2.83

Bilibili currently has a consensus target price of $45.77, indicating a potential downside of 60.35%. Proofpoint has a consensus target price of $136.06, indicating a potential downside of 2.47%. Given Proofpoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Bilibili.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Proofpoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -25.28% -30.90% -12.85% Proofpoint -17.35% -7.11% -1.80%

Risk and Volatility

Bilibili has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proofpoint has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Proofpoint beats Bilibili on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, cloud security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

