Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Profire Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 6.05%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.31. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 113,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $89,687.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

