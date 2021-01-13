McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.31.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $398.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

