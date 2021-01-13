Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

