Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.21.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 119.04% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 197.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 630,058 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 173.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 24.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 122,323 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

