Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $142.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $135.12 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,803 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

