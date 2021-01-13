EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

NYSE ENLC opened at $4.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.92 million. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 41,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

