TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.31

TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.31 and traded as high as $6.58. TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 22,843 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on TGO. TD Securities upgraded shares of TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$106.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.31.
TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TGO)
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet Protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
