Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.69

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $3.78. Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 217,375 shares traded.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.69. The company has a market cap of C$662.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85.
Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CNE)
Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
