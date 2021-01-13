Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 65,900 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

