Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 65,900 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

