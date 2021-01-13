Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.53

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $10.91. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 312,902 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 602,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,629,373.20. Insiders bought a total of 856,791 shares of company stock valued at $8,256,507 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,859,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 350,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

