iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $80.33

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.33 and traded as high as $85.45. iShares U.S. Technology ETF shares last traded at $85.12, with a volume of 284,756 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 102,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 76,614 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

