Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

UBSFY opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -962.20 and a beta of 0.85. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

