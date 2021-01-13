Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Down 69.0% in December

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
OTCMKTS:UNPSF opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. Uni-President China has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $0.83.
Uni-President China Company Profile
See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.