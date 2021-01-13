Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Down 69.0% in December

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:UNPSF opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. Uni-President China has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $0.83.

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

