Short Interest in Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Increases By 700.0%

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOPKY. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

VOPKY opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.37. Royal Vopak has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $58.90.

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 66 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a combined storage capacity of 34.0 million cubic meters.

