VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) Short Interest Up 15,000.0% in December

VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 15,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,897,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VGLS opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. VG Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About VG Life Sciences

VG Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops a pipeline of transformative therapies for combat cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases caused by chronic inflammation. It offers VG1177, a solution that deploys a synthesized peptide, which uses its superior binding abilities to eliminate the unwanted Class II-associated invariant chain peptide (CLIP) that is displayed on specific B cells that leads to chronic inflammation.

