Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

NYSE:RSG opened at $95.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Republic Services’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

