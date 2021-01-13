Raymond James Increases The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $274.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $224.00 to $274.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $226.18 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $229.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.39.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 183,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,610,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,863,000 after buying an additional 194,885 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.