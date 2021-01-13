MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMYT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of MMYT opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. MakeMyTrip’s quarterly revenue was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at $505,000. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

