Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TX. UBS Group raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Ternium alerts:

TX opened at $32.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. Ternium has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ternium by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.