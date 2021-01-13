Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to Hold

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $3.24 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 894,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 134,075 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

