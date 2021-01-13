Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $78.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marubeni Corporation purchases, distributes, and markets various industrial and consumer goods worldwide. It is involved in importing and exporting, as well as transactions in the Japanese market, related to food, textiles, materials, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, metals and mineral resources, transportation machinery, and includes offshore trading. The Company’s activities also extend to power projects and infrastructure, plants and industrial machinery, real estate development and construction, and finance, logistics and information industry. Additionally, the Company conducts business investment, development and management on a global level. Marubeni Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Marubeni stock opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.16. Marubeni has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

