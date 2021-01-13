Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Coverage Initiated at Smith Barney Citigroup

Stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of UPST stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $63.50.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.

Upstart Company Profile

There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.