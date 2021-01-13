S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

STBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

STBA stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 121.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 218.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

