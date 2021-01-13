Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

NYSE:CBD opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 4,820.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 398,632 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 759,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 500,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,281,000.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.