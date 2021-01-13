Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Warburg Research upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

WKCMF stock opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.18. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $149.40.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

