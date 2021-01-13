Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,162.96 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $2,748.00 and a 1 year high of $4,481.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,054.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,114.98.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.