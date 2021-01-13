Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

JACK stock opened at $97.87 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other Jack in the Box news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 43.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

