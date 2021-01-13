Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.55.

Shares of DRE opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,715,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,287 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,046,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,228 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 527.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,417,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,603,000 after acquiring an additional 589,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,341,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,219,000 after acquiring an additional 487,258 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

