Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.90.

Shares of DRI opened at $127.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.50 and its 200 day moving average is $108.13. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -132.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $726,897 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

