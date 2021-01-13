Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.83.
Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $324.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $330.50.
In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total transaction of $1,322,635.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,710,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after buying an additional 192,678 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 631.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after buying an additional 232,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
