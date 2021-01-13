Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.83.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $324.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $330.50.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total transaction of $1,322,635.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,710,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after buying an additional 192,678 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 631.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after buying an additional 232,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

