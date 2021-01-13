Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carnival Co. & from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.