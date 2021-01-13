Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems to an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.55.

Shares of VAR opened at $175.68 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.40.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

