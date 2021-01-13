Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NSIT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $79.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.69. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $2,564,967.00. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,214,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,531,000 after acquiring an additional 920,098 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,046.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 118,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 35,654 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

