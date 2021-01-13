The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ODP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The ODP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Get The ODP alerts:

Shares of ODP opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. The ODP has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The ODP will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.