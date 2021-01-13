Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $358.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.09.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 48.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

