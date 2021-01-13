Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Up 5,433.3% in December

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 5,433.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ANGPY opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07.

ANGPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Investec raised Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Renaissance Capital raised Anglo American Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

