CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.96

Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $4.35. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 64,212 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $50.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

