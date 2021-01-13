Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Declines By 78.5%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASBFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

