Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.08

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $7.10. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 36,134 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.37.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

