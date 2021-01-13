Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.88

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.88 and traded as high as $70.07. Yandex shares last traded at $69.60, with a volume of 734,464 shares trading hands.
YNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.71, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Yandex by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,607,000 after buying an additional 1,644,079 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Yandex by 81.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Yandex by 3.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 409,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,488,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
