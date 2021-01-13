Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.88

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.88 and traded as high as $70.07. Yandex shares last traded at $69.60, with a volume of 734,464 shares trading hands.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.71, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.98 million. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. Research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Yandex by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,607,000 after buying an additional 1,644,079 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Yandex by 81.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Yandex by 3.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 409,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,488,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

