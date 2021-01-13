Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.04

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.04 and traded as high as $15.59. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 79,723 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 40,445 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 43,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.