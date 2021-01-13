Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alps Alpine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS APELY opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $46.65.
About Alps Alpine
Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.
See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.