Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alps Alpine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS APELY opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alps Alpine will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

