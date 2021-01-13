Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Down 63.9% in December

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the December 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days.

ARHVF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Archer has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

Archer Company Profile

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

