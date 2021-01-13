Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Down 63.9% in December

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the December 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days.
ARHVF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Archer has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.55.
Archer Company Profile
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.